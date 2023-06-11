Morning brief: Cyclone Biparjoy updates, Trump hits out at US govt after facing indictment, and more

Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said late Saturday (June 10). The IMD said that the cyclonic storm was about 700 km from Goa, 620 km from Mumbai, 580 km from Porbandar, and 890 from Karachi (Pakistan).

In the United States, former president Donald Trump made his first public appearance after being indicted in the classified documents case. Addressing Georgia's state

Republican convention, Trump alleged on Saturday that President Joe Biden orchestrated the criminal charges to undermine his main political rival's 20204 presidential campaign.

And as the Ukraine war rages on, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticised parts of the world for being indifferent towards the Kakhovka dam disaster last week.

Biparjoy cyclonic storm, which was deemed a 'very severe' cyclonic storm, is very likely to intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. However, in a major respite for the populations living along the Arabian sea's coastline in the state of Gujarat, the likely extremely severe cyclonic storm may not hit the Porbandar coast as per the current forecast, according to Indian Meteorological Department.

Former United States president Donald Trump hit out at the Justice Department, accusing prosecutors, without any evidence, of a politically motivated campaign to keep him from the White House. Making his first public appearance on Saturday (June 10) after being indicted in the classified documents case, Trump, 77, alleged that US President Joe Biden orchestrated the criminal charges to undermine his main political rival's 20204 presidential campaign.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday (June 10) criticised parts of the world for being indifferent towards the Kakhovka dam disaster last week. In his evening address, President Zelensky said “Now, unfortunately, we see that at some levels, the world is simply shamefully indifferent to the ecocide and human tragedy caused by the Russian terrorist attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station,” the news agency Reuters reported.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday urged his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi to stop backing Russia's efforts in the invasion of Ukraine.

Macron asked Raisi to "immediately end" Tehran's support to Russia in the war against Ukraine, including the supply of drones, said the Elysee.