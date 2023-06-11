Ukraine dam collapse: Zelensky says world 'shamefully indifferent' to disaster

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday (June 10) criticised parts of the world for being indifferent towards the Kakhovka dam disaster last week. In his evening address, President Zelensky said “Now, unfortunately, we see that at some levels, the world is simply shamefully indifferent to the ecocide and human tragedy caused by the Russian terrorist attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station,” the news agency Reuters reported.

“When international organisations that are supposed to protect life on a global scale fail to form and send a rescue mission to the occupied territory even in a week when some global actors do not dare to come out with clear and strong statements condemning this latest Russian war crime, terrorists are simply fuelled by this weakness of the world, this indifference - it encourages them," Zelensky added.

The Ukrainian president also said over 3,000 people had been evacuated Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. Russian shelling continues at evacuation points: Zelensky During his address, Zelensky pointed out that Russian shelling continued even at evacuation points, adding Moscow was not providing any real help to people in the flooded areas.

"International organisations must work where we have not yet de-occupied our territories. Every life is important - the entire Kherson region, the entire south, every city and village. We will do everything possible and impossible to get help to all our people,” he further said.

The destruction of the Kakhovka dam is one of the latest flashpoints between Ukraine and Russia in the ongoing war. Both countries have blamed each other for the disaster.

The flood triggered by the damage has forced thousands of civilians to flee and has also sparked fears of an environmental and humanitarian disaster. At least five people have died due to floods. Russia behind dam breach: EU foreign policy chief On Friday, the European Union's (EU) Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrel said everything indicated that Russia was behind the Kakhovka dam destruction. Speaking to Spanish public television, Borrell said, "The dam was not bombed. It was destroyed by explosives installed in the areas where the turbines are located. This area is under Russian control," the news agency AFP reported.

"I wasn't there to find out who did it. But everything seems to indicate that if it took place in an area under Russian control, it is difficult to believe it could have been someone else," he added.

The EU foreign policy chief also pointed out the dam's destruction would cause an ecological disaster.

(With inputs from agencies)

