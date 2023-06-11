'Most horrific abuses of power in US history': Donald Trump on indictment in classified documents case

Former United States president Donald Trump hit out at the Justice Department, accusing prosecutors, without any evidence, of a politically motivated campaign to keep him from the White House. Making his first public appearance on Saturday (June 10) after being indicted in the classified documents case, Trump, 77, alleged that US President Joe Biden orchestrated the criminal charges to undermine his main political rival's 20204 presidential campaign.

“Now the Marxist left is once again using the same corrupt DOJ (Department Justice) and the same corrupt FBI. And the Attorney General and the local district attorneys to interfere in our elections at a level that our country and few countries have ever seen before. They're cheating, they're crooked, they're corrupt. These criminals cannot be rewarded. They must be defeated. You have to defeat them,” Trump said at Georgia's state Republican convention, the news agency Reuters reported.

“The ridiculous and baseless indictment of me by the Biden administration's weaponised Department of Injustice will go down as among the most horrific abuses of power in the history of our country. Many people have said that Democrats have even said that this vicious persecution is a travesty of justice. You're watching Joe Biden. Joe Biden, think of it. Biden is trying to jail his leading political opponent, an opponent that's beating him by a lot in the polls, just like they do in Stalinist Russia or communist China,” he added.

Trump calls indictment fake, mentions Presidential Records Act

During Saturday's convention, Trump called the indictment fake, adding "And as president, all of my documents fell under what is known as the Presidential Records Act, which is not at all a criminal act. Everything, it's all judged by the Presidential Records Act." Trump said that during the indictment, prosecutors didn't even once mention the Act as they wanted to use something called Espionage Act.