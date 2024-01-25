Morning brief: Boeing 737 Max 9 may return to service in US, Middle East crisis updates, and more

The Boeing 737 Max 9 might be back in service in the United States after the country's Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday (Jan 24) announced that it approved an inspection procedure for the grounded aircraft. The FAA warned that the Jan 5 incident involving the aircraft operated by Alaska Airlines must not happen again.

We are tracking all live updates on the Middle East crisis. At the time of writing the morning brief, the latest update is that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it is investigating a strike on a United Nations shelter in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis. The strike reportedly killed nine people and wounded 75 others.

In other news from around the world, Russia said on Wednesday that an IL-76 military transport plane crashed in the western Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine, killing all 74 on board. Moscow has accused Kyiv of deliberately shooting down the aircraft.

India-Maldives ties: In the wake of an escalating diplomatic tussle between India and the Maldives, the latter's two major Opposition parties, the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and the Democrats, jointly expressed apprehension about President Muizzu's government's 'anti-India stance' during a press conference on Wednesday (Jan 24).