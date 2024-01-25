Maldives: India hailed as 'most long-standing ally' by Opposition amid Muizzu's pro-China stance

India-Maldives ties: In the wake of escalating diplomatic tussle between India and the Maldives, the latter's two major Opposition parties, the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and the Democrats, jointly expressed apprehension about President Muizzu's government's 'anti-India stance' during a press conference on Wednesday (Jan 24).

Both parties hailed India's role as the 'most long-standing ally' of the Maldives.

The development unfolded following an announcement by the Maldives government that a Chinese research and survey vessel would be docking at a Maldivian port.

New Delhi has been closely monitoring the movement of the Chinese ship.

At the joint press conference, representatives from the MDP and the Democrats voiced their concerns, stating, "The current administration seems to be taking a clear pivot towards an anti-India stance. Both the MDP and the Democrats believe that distancing from any development partner, particularly the country's most long-standing ally, will be highly detrimental to the long-term development of the Maldives."

They brought focus on the importance of maintaining stable relations with all development partners.

"Stability and security in the Indian Ocean are vital to the stability and security of the Maldives," they added.

The ongoing tension was ignited when three deputy ministers of the Maldives posted derogatory comments against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and against Indians in general during the Indian prime minister's visit to Lakshadweep.

President Muizzu subsequently suspended the ministers while responding to concerns from India. But the damage was done as Indians on social media led boycott calls against visiting Maldives.

Adding to the strain, President Muizzu has requested India to withdraw its military personnel from the Maldives by March 15. Currently, there are 88 Indian military personnel stationed in the Maldives, involved in operating a Dornier aircraft and two helicopters provided by India.

In a departure from tradition, President Muizzu made Beijing his first port of call earlier this month after assuming office, marking a shift from the customary practice of the Maldivian President's first visit being to New Delhi.