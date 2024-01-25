Live Now
Middle East crisis LIVE updates: IDF probes deadly attack on UN shelter in Gaza; two US-flagged ships attacked by Houthis
Middle East crisis LIVE updates. Photograph:(Reuters)
Story highlights
The Israel-Hamas war has entered its Day 111 on January 25. The Israeli military campaign in the blockaded Palestinian enclave of Gaza began on October 7 after Hamas attacked southern Israel killing around 1,200 people, according to Israeli officials. The consequent state of retaliatory war by Israel has claimed the lives of over 25,000 Palestinians so far with an unprecedented humanitarian crisis that has pushed the impoverished region into devastating wartime turmoil.
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they are investigating the strike on a United Nations shelter in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, which reportedly killed nine people and wounded others, adding that it might have caused due to a Hamas rocket.
Meanwhile, Two American-flagged ships carrying cargo for the United States Defense and State departments came under attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Wednesday.