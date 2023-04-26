Morning brief: Indians evacuated from Sudan reach Jeddah, Biden to participate in G7 Summit, & more

A ship of the Indian Navy carrying 278 passengers evacuated from conflict-torn Sudan and landed in Saudi Arabia's port city of Jeddah Tuesday late night, marking the first successful segment carried under Operation Kaveri launched by the central government. The White House announced on Tuesday (April 25) that United States President Joe Biden would be participating in the G7 leaders summit that would be held in Hiroshima from May 19-21. In a statement, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that during the summit, Biden would be discussing the ongoing war in Ukraine, global climate and food crises, and securing inclusive and resilient economic growth. The Taliban killed an ISIS cell leader who was behind the August 2021 suicide bombing at the Kabul international airport that left 183 people dead. And in Singapore, the government on Wednesday executed a man for conspiring to traffic cannabis. Tangaraju Suppiah, 46, had his capital sentence carried out at Changi Prison Complex.



An Indian Navy Ship carrying 278 passengers evacuated from conflict-ridden Sudan landed in Saudi Arabia's port city of Jeddah Tuesday late night. The INS Sumedha's docking in Jeddah marks first successful segment carried under Operation Kaveri, a rescue operation launched by New Delhi to evacuate Indians and neighbouring South Asian nationals stuck in Sudan.

United States President Joe Biden will be participating in the G7 leaders' summit which will be held in Hiroshima, Japan from May 19-21, announced the White House on Tuesday. The world leaders will gather for G7 summit in Hiroshima which is the place where the world's first nuclear attack took place

The Islamic State cell leader, who reportedly planned the deadly August 2021 suicide bombing at the Kabul international airport that left 183 people dead, was killed by the Taliban, the US National Security Council said on Tuesday, April 25.

