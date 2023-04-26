Taliban kill ISIS leader behind deadly Kabul airport attack of August 2021

The Islamic State cell leader, who reportedly planned the deadly August 2021 suicide bombing at the Kabul international airport that left 183 people dead, was killed by the Taliban, the US National Security Council said on Tuesday, April 25.

The suicide bombing at Kabul airport, which also left 13 US service members dead in August 2021, coincided with the tumultuous American exit from Afghanistan 20 years after it invaded the South Asian nation following the 9/11 attacks.

The Biden administration did not name the ISIS-Khorasan leader killed. But reports have claimed that it was Abdul Rehman Al-Loghri, the top ISIS-K figurehead who was released from a prison at Bagram airbase, only days before the Taliban replaced democratically-elected Ashraf Ghani government from Kabul's corridors of power.

