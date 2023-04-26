ugc_banner

'Operation Sumedha unfolds': First batch of Indians evacuated from Sudan reach Jeddah

JeddahEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Apr 26, 2023, 02:36 AM IST

India Navy Ship (INS) Sumedha docks in Saudi Arabian capital Jeddah with 278 passengers on-board | @DrSJaishankar Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Operation Kaveri: India's evacuation effort to rescue its stranded citizens from conflict-ridden Sudan achieved a milestone on Tuesday late night as Indian naval ship INS Sumedha docked in Jeddah with 278 passengers on-board.

An Indian Navy Ship carrying 278 passengers evacuated from conflict-ridden Sudan landed in Saudi Arabia's port city of Jeddah Tuesday late night. The INS Sumedha's docking in Jeddah marks first successful segment carried under Operation Kaveri, a rescue operation launched by New Delhi to evacuate Indians and neighbouring South Asian nationals stuck in Sudan 

Operation Kaveri aims to bring back Indian citizens who are stuck in the conflict-ridden Sudan. 

As INS Sumedha docked in Jeddah, India's foreign minister Dr S. Jaishankar took to Twitter to thank his Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan as well as the Saudi Arabian authorities for their cooperation in India's evacuation effort. 

More information will follow soon...

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

First Republic Bank crisis deepens as shares plunge 50 per cent with sharp sell off

Britain starts Sudan evacuation effort with Sunak's call for 'many more' flights

Colombian prez denies Venezuelan opposition figure Guaido claims of forceful expulsion from country