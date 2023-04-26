'Operation Sumedha unfolds': First batch of Indians evacuated from Sudan reach Jeddah

An Indian Navy Ship carrying 278 passengers evacuated from conflict-ridden Sudan landed in Saudi Arabia's port city of Jeddah Tuesday late night. The INS Sumedha's docking in Jeddah marks first successful segment carried under Operation Kaveri, a rescue operation launched by New Delhi to evacuate Indians and neighbouring South Asian nationals stuck in Sudan

Operation Kaveri aims to bring back Indian citizens who are stuck in the conflict-ridden Sudan.

As INS Sumedha docked in Jeddah, India's foreign minister Dr S. Jaishankar took to Twitter to thank his Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan as well as the Saudi Arabian authorities for their cooperation in India's evacuation effort.

More information will follow soon...

WATCH WION LIVE HERE