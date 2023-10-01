Morning brief: Biden signs stopgap funding bill, Afghan embassy in India to stop operations, and more

In the latest, the White House, in a statement, announced that President Joe Biden signed the bill and prevented a government shutdown shortly after the US Congress approved the temporary funding measure, ensuring that federal agencies would not face a lapse in funding. In other news, the Afghan Embassy in India announced its decision to halt its operations in the country starting from October 1. This decision stems from the absence of support from the host government. Following an official tally that revealed his pro-China rival Mohamed Muizzu had an insurmountable advantage, Maldives leader Ibrahim Mohamed Solih acknowledged his loss in Saturday's presidential election.

Hours after the US Congress passed the stopgap bill, President Joe Biden signed the bill and averted the government shutdown just before the funding for federal agencies was about to run out, said the White House, in a statement.

"I just signed a law to keep the government open for 47 days. There’s plenty of time to pass Government funding bills for the next fiscal year, and I strongly urge Congress to get to work right away. The American people expect their government to work. Let’s make sure it does," said Biden in a post on X. He also posted a photo of the signing of the bill.

Maldives leader Ibrahim Mohamed Solih conceded defeat in Saturday's presidential vote after an official count showed his pro-China rival Mohamed Muizzu in an unassailable lead.

"Congratulations to the winner of the presidential election Muizzu. Thank you for the beautiful democratic example shown by the people in the elections. Thank you to the MDP and AP members who worked together and to all the people who voted for me," Solih wrote on X after the Elections Commission of the Maldives showed his opponent winning 54 per cent of ballots.

Disguised as conducting scientific examinations in the Indian Ocean, Chinese vessels are presently engaged in extensive surveys across vast regions of the Indian Ocean Region.

The data collected is of immense significance for Chinese submarines manoeuvring through the shallow waters of the Malacca Strait and traversing the Eastern Indian Ocean, a situation causing significant apprehension for India.

The Afghan Embassy in India on Saturday night announced that it will cease its operations from October 1 in the country due to the lack of support from the host government.

"It is with profound sadness, regret, and disappointment that the Embassy of Afghanistan in New Delhi announces this decision to cease its operations," the statement by the Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi read.