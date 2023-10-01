Afghan embassy in India announces decision to cease operations from Oct 1

The Afghan Embassy in India on Saturday night announced that it will cease its operations from October 1 in the country due to the lack of support from the host government.

"It is with profound sadness, regret, and disappointment that the Embassy of Afghanistan in New Delhi announces this decision to cease its operations," the statement by the Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi read.

Press Statement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Date: 30th September, 2023



Afghanistan is closing its Embassy in New Delhi.



The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in New Delhi regrets to announce the decision to cease its operations, effective October 1, 2023. pic.twitter.com/BXesWPdLFP — Afghan Embassy India (@AfghanistanInIN) September 30, 2023 ×

Citing a "lack of support from the host government", it alleged that due to a considerable absence of critical backing from the host government hindered its ability to effectively carry out its duties.

It further cited "failure to meet expectations in serving Afghanistan's interests" as one of the reasons.

"We acknowledge our shortcomings in meeting the expectations and requirements necessary to serve the best interests of Afghanistan and its citizens due to the lack of diplomatic support in India and the absence of a legitimate functioning government in Kabul," the mission said.

"The lack of timely and sufficient support from visa renewal for diplomats to other critical areas of cooperation led to an understandable frustration among our team and impeded our ability to carry out routine duties effectively," the statement said.

Given these circumstances, "it is with deep regret that we have taken the difficult decision to close all operations of the mission with the exception of emergency consular services to Afghan citizens till the transfer of the custodial authority of the mission to the host country," it said.

Like all the other countries, India too does not recognise the Taliban government, which is why the country shut down its own embassy in Kabul after the Taliban came to power in 2021. However, New Delhi had allowed the ambassador and mission staff appointed by the Western-backed government of ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to issue visas and handle trade matters.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE