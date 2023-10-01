ugc_banner

US government averts shutdown last minute, passes stopgap funding bill

Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 07:28 AM IST

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters in the US Capitol.  Photograph:(Reuters)

The stopgap funding bill, which was passed by the US Congress, did not include the aid to Ukraine as requested by President Joe Biden

In the 11th-hour, the US Congress passed the government funding bill on Saturday (Sep 30) to ensure that the federal agencies continue running for next 45 days and averted a costly shutdown. However, the deal did not include aid to war-torn Ukraine, which was requested by President Joe Biden.

