US government averts shutdown last minute, passes stopgap funding bill
The stopgap funding bill, which was passed by the US Congress, did not include the aid to Ukraine as requested by President Joe Biden
In the 11th-hour, the US Congress passed the government funding bill on Saturday (Sep 30) to ensure that the federal agencies continue running for next 45 days and averted a costly shutdown. However, the deal did not include aid to war-torn Ukraine, which was requested by President Joe Biden.
(With inputs from agencies)
