Morning brief: Joe Biden says US support for Ukraine unwavering, and more

United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday (February 21) reiterated his strong support for Ukraine, a day after he paid a visit to the war-torn country. "There should be no doubt: our support for Ukraine will not waver, NATO will not be divided and we will not tire," Biden said while addressing the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland. Russian on Tuesday clarified that it would continue observing restrictions on nuclear warheads under the New START treaty, hours after President Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of nuclear arms treaty control. And the US State Department has authorised the extradition of former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo to face charges of corruption in his home country.



United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday (Feb 21) began his remarks in Poland by declaring that "Kyiv stands proud, Kyiv stands strong, it stands tall most importantly it stands free," nearly one year after Russia's invasion. His address at the Royal Castle in Warsaw comes a day after his first visit to Ukraine.

Hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of nuclear arms treaty control, Moscow on Tuesday clarified that it will continue observing restrictions on nuclear warheads under the New START treaty.

The United States (US) State Department has authorised the extradition of former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo to face charges of corruption in his home country. Toledo, 76, served as president from 2001 to 2006, and has resided in the US since the end of his presidency.

A Romanian court on Tuesday extended the detention of controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate by 30 days. Ramona Bolla, spokesperson of Romania's anti-organised crime agency DIICOT stated that the prosecutors applied for the extension to continue the investigation process.