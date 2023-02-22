Romanian court extends controversial influencer Andrew Tate's detention by 30 days

A Romanian court on Tuesday extended the detention of controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate by 30 days. Ramona Bolla, spokesperson of Romania's anti-organised crime agency DIICOT stated that the prosecutors applied for the extension to continue the investigation process.

The decision comes a week before Tate's current detention order was set to expire and it is the third time that the court has granted such an extension.

The 36-year-old former kickboxer, his younger brother Tristan, and two Romanian women have been in custody following the arrest in December last year on charges of human trafficking, rape, and creating an organised crime syndicate.

However, the court ordered that the two women, named Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu be released from custody and instead kept under house arrest.

Earlier, the judges extended the detention by stating that the defendants could 'exercise permanent psychological control over the victims'.

The case has gained international coverage, especially due to Tate's legion of online army who refer to him as the 'Top G'.

He has gained a massive following in the social media echo chambers through his highly misogynistic and controversial statements.

Such has been Tate's toxic influence that teachers in the United Kingdom are creating lesson plans to re-educate children who are “brainwashed” by him.

Ever since the arrest, the authorities have seized Tate's 15 luxury cars and more than 10 properties. The luxury cars became a focal point after Tate, a couple of days before the arrest started an online feud with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

On December 27, Tate asked Thunberg to send her email address so that he could send a detailed list of his automobile collection and their respective massive emissions.

However, Thunberg retorted sarcastically and tweeted, "Yes, please do enlighten me. Email me at Smalld***energy@getalife.com."

Tate and his brother continue to plead they are innocent and that the 'matrix' is rigged. The Romanian authorities, however, believe otherwise.

