Kickboxer Andrew Tate's shocking confessions: know everything about controversy, his net worth & investigation

The Romanian court sentenced the controversial social media influencer American-British Andrew Tate to 30 days in a prison facility the day following his arrest in December on charges of people trafficking, rape, and creating an organised crime syndicate. Following a search of their opulent property in Bucharest, Romania, the former professional kickboxer, his brother Tristan Tate, and two other suspects were all taken into custody. The social media personality Andrew Tate will now appear in court the following week.

Andrew Tate wire tape goes viral

The influencer in a social media transcript began by informing a victim that they could possibly predict how much money he makes and that he had to hide his true line of work. The victim continued by inquiring as to if Andrew Tate was alluding to his "web cam" enterprise. In response, Tate said for a long period, he did this with a group of female video chat workers. Even though the firm was a fraud, he said, this is how he cleaned up his shady finances. He continued by saying that some of the females he employed, he utilised them for other purposes for instance to transfer money, contraband, papers, etc.

Andrew Tate hospitalized amid Romanian detention?

According to sources cited by multiple media outlets, Andrew Tate was brought to the hospital when a node developed in his lung. A pulmonary nodule is a lung tumour that is often benign but that occasionally develops into cancer. Andrew allegedly went to the hospital to have the nodule evaluated by a doctor after seeking a biopsy to make sure it wasn't a malignant growth. The aforementioned information has not been validated by law enforcement, nevertheless.

Twitter spat with Greta Thunberg

Tate has a lot of accomplishments, but he is well-known for his opinions on women. He and Greta Thunberg recently engaged in a Twitter argument about the automobiles he owned and their emissions. On December 27, he said please offer your email address so that he may send a detailed list of his automobile collection and their respective massive emissions. Yes, do enlighten me, she answered in response. Smalld***energy@getalife.com is my email address, she added in her tweet.

Andrew Tate cars and other possessions

Tate is notorious for routinely flaunting his extensive collection of high-end vehicles. He has a sizable collection of luxury vehicles, including Porsche 911s, Range Rovers, BMWs, Mercedes-Benzes, and many others. His other business ventures include casinos, OnlyFans management, webcam businesses, and Hustler's University.

Andrew Tate Net Worth

His net worth is estimated to be around $360 Million.

Kickboxing career

Tate relocated from America to London as a young man to pursue a career in kickboxing. Since making his professional debut in 2010, he has won three ISKA championships and one Enfusion Championship.

Investigation so far

Romanian officials confiscated a large number of his vehicles as part of an ongoing investigation into an accusation of human trafficking against Andrew Tate. Four additional high-end vehicles owned by the Tate Brothers were confiscated by the authorities on Friday. Prior to this, Romanian officials had seized 11 of his vehicles.

Controversy at UK Big Brother & on an English podcast