US authorises extradition of ex-Peru President Alejandro Toledo

The United States (US) State Department has authorised the extradition of former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo to face charges of corruption in his home country. Toledo, 76, served as president from 2001 to 2006, and has resided in the US since the end of his presidency. He was arrested in July 2019 on charges of corruption in Peru and has been under US house arrest, a report by the news agency AFP said on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday (February 21), Peru's prosecutor's office said, "We have been informed that the US State Department authorized the extradition of Alejandro Toledo Manrique for the crimes of collusion and money laundering."

The office added that it was carrying out coordination with "national and foreign" authorities for "the upcoming execution of his extradition." Prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of 20 years and six months.

Lima has accused Toledo of having received millions of dollars from Odebrecht- a Brazilian construction company- in exchange for public works contracts. According to local media, Toledo admitted that Odebrecht paid at least and he received part of that money but claimed he is innocent of the charges and said that a late businessman, Josef Maiman, was in charge of the business dealings.

The 76-year-old has joined the list of former Peruvian presidents facing legal proceedings or already convicted on corruption charges. The list includes Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000), Ollanta Humala (2011-2016), Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (2016-2018), Martín Vizcarra (2018-2020) and Pedro Castillo (2021-2022).

In August last year, the US Department of Justice said that it would return to Peru about $686,000 seized from Toledo. Federal prosecutors in the New York City borough of Brooklyn said Odebrecht had paid Toledo $25 million in bribes for highway construction contracts, a report by news agency Reuters said on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies)

