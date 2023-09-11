Morning brief: 9/11 attacks 22nd anniversary, India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, and more

Today marks the 22nd anniversary of the tragic 9/11 attack by Al-Qaeda, that in 2001 claimed around 3,000 lives in the United States. On the eve of the anniversary, DNA analysis has revealed the identities of two more victims of the tragedy. In other news, as the G20 Summit concludes in the Indian capital New Delhi, the presidency gavel was passed on to Brazil. Speaking to the press, Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has called for reforms in the UN Security Council.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the launch of the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) as “major news” for Israelis and said it was the “largest cooperation project in our history” that would impact the Middle East, Israel, and the entire globe.

More than two decades after the tragic September 11 attacks on the United States claimed the lives of close to 3,000 people, DNA analysis has identified the 22-year-old remains of two people who died in the World Trade Center collapse.

Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva called for reforms in the UN Security Council during a press conference in New Delhi on September 11, adding that the current structure of UN bodies is "reflective of the world of 1940s".

Southern China has been drenched with heavy rains from typhoon Haikui. For seven consecutive days, the slow-moving weather system has brought relentless downpours to the region, causing flooding in low-lying areas, road blockages, and trapping residents.