'Reflective of the world of 1940s': Brazil's President Lula calls for reforms in UN Security Council

New DelhiEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Sep 11, 2023, 09:36 AM IST

Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi | X/@narendramodi Photograph:(Twitter)

Both Brazil and India are part of G-4 political cooperative alliance, with Japan and Germany other two members, who support each other's bids for permanent seats on the UN Security Council

Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva called for reforms in the UN Security Council during a press conference in New Delhi on September 11, adding that the current structure of UN bodies is "reflective of the world of 1940s".

President Lula was handed over the G20 gavel on September 10, the concluding day of the New Delhi G20 summit, symbolic of Brazil succeeding India as the next G20 president.

Brazilian President Lula's was addressing media before his departure from India after the conclusion of G20 summit. Brazil will be G20 President from December 1, 2023.

Both Brazil and India are part of G-4 political cooperative alliance, with Japan and Germany other two members, who support each other's bids for permanent seats on the UNSC while calling for equitable representation and multilateral and global governance bodies. 

This is a breaking story. More information to follow soon.

