Morning brief: 7.1 quake jolts New Zealand's Kermadec Islands, 9 teens injured in Texas shooting & more

A massive 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Kermadec Islands, off the northeastern coast of New Zealand. All coastal dwellers were advised to "move immediately" rather than wait for the tsunami warning. In US' Texas, a gun shooting at the after-prom party left 9 teens injured. No arrest has been made so far as the matter is still under investigation.

In other news, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov's son claimed that he served in the Ukraine war zone for six months with the Wagner mercenary group. This comes as Russia's elite and the kin of government officials have already drawn criticism for their refusal to fight in Ukraine.

Click on the headlines to read more:

An earthquake of 7.1 magnitude hit the Kermadec Islands region near New Zealand on Monday, stated the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

In an incident of gun shooting at an after-prom party in Texas at least 9 minors were left injured, media reports said citing officials. However, the victims' wounds are not life-threatening.

Nikolai Peskov, the 33-year-old son of Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov served in Ukraine with the Wagner Group, a private military company (PMC) known for providing mercenary services to Russia.

Candidates representing the ruling party led by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida clinched victory over four of the five parliamentary seats up in the by-elections on Sunday, stated the domestic media, in what looked like a sign of increasing support for the premier.

Watch | Sudan conflict: Foreign nationals and diplomats of several nations evacuated