Japan's ruling party clinches four of five seats in by-elections

Candidates representing the ruling party led by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida clinched victory over four of five parliamentary seats up in the by-elections on Sunday, stated the domestic media, in what looked like a sign of increasing support for the premier.

Political analysts said that it would be interesting to see if Kishida takes advantage of the momentum and calls for a snap election after dissolving the lower house of parliament.

However, Kishida, on Monday morning said that he was not planning to call a snap election currently. "I am determined to advance important policies while listening to the voices of the people," he said.

The by-elections, which were closely watched, were held eight days after PM Kishida safely escaped an attack that took place when he was giving an speech outdoors for the by-elections.

A cylindrical object was hurled by a man which exploded and emitted white smoke near the prime minister in Wakayama. However, PM Kishida remained unharmed in the attack.

The incident revived people's memories of former premier Shinzo Abe's assassination at an election campaign event last July.

Former defence minister Nobuo Kishi's eldest son Nobuchiyo Kishi won a seat in the parliament's lower house in southwestern Yamaguchi prefecture, reported public broadcaster NHK as well as other media outlets.

A candidate, representing Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), also won a lower house seat in Yamaguchi which was earlier held by Abe, added the reports.

Kishida, who recently witnessed a recovery in his cabinet's support ratings, is organising a Group of Seven (G7) leaders summit in Hiroshima, which is his hometown, next month.

"This is a boost for the early dissolution of the Diet after the Hiroshima summit," stated Hiroshi Shiratori, who is a professor of political science working at Hosei University in Tokyo.

The candidates representing the ruling party also clinched an upper house seat in Oita prefecture which is on the southwestern island of Kyushu as well as a lower house seat in Chiba prefecture near the capital city, stated NHK said, what the analysts stated should have turned into an easier race for the LDP candidate.

"The fact that it was as close as it was is not an encouraging sign," stated Tobias Harris, deputy director of the Indo-Pacific programme at the German Marshall Fund, a Washington-based think tank.

In Wakayama prefecture, where Kishida recently faced an attack, a candidate who was representing the conservative Japan Innovation Party clinched the seat of the lower house which was left for grabs, as per the broadcaster.

(With inputs from agencies)

