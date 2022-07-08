Who is Shinzo Abe, the former PM of Japan? Why was he shot and what is the motive?

Japanese officials have identified the gunman who shot former prime minister Shinzo Abe when he was delivering a speech in western Nara city on Friday morning. Police have arrested a male suspect, while it is unclear what led to the crime. According to reports, Abe was shot in the back by a shotgun. Officials said Abe was taken to a hospital, with the officials saying that he is showing no vital signs. Abe was supporting a Liberal Democratic Party candidate's election campaign. He collapsed at around 11.30 am. An NHK reporter who was at the scene said Abe was bleeding from the neck. The reporter heard what sounded like a gun going off twice.

Who is the killer?

The killer has been identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, a 41-year-old man. He was immediately taken into custody after the shooting for attempted murder.

Police have seized a gun at the site which the suspect was apparently holding. The weapon is said to be homemade.

A photograph showed two cylindrical metal parts that appeared to have been heavily bound with black tape lying on the road near the scene of the attack.

According to Fuji TV, Shinzo Abe's shooter is former personnel of Japan’s Maritime Self-Defence Force. However, officials are yet to make an official announcement.

What exactly happened?

Two women who witnessed the incident told NHK that the man approached Abe from behind when he was delivering his speech. A first gunshot was heard, and nobody appeared to be injured, the witnesses said. When a second shot was fired, Abe fell to the ground and people rushed to treat him.

Why was Abe killed?

Abe was giving a stump speech for Liberal Democratic Party candidate's election campaign when was shot at close range.

While there are many speculations swirling around, the officials are unable to determine at this movement as to what caused this incident.

Who is Shinzo Abe?

Born in 1954, Abe was the Prime Minister of Japan from 2006 to 2007 and from 2012 to 2020.

Abe was the longest-serving prime minister of Japan. He held the crucial posts of Chief Cabinet Secretary and leader of the opposition in his illustrious career. Abe's career in public life began in 1993 when he was elected to the House of Representatives.

Shinzo Abe is ideologically inclined towards conservatism. He had been described by commentators as a right-wing Japanese nationalist. He was a member of Nippon Kaigi, a group that denies several key aspects of Japanese history, including the recruitment of 'comfort women' during World War 2.

In August 2020, Shinzo Abe had to resign as the prime minister of Japan due to ulcerative colitis.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE