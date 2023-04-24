Earthquake of 7.1 magnitude strikes New Zealand's Kermadec Islands
Wellington, New ZealandUpdated: Apr 24, 2023, 09:33 AM IST
File photo of a earthquake that hit New Zealand in 2016. Photograph:(Reuters)
No casualties due to the earthquake have been reported and the threat of the occurrence of the tsunami has died down in New Zealand
An earthquake of 7.1 magnitude hit the Kermadec Islands region near New Zealand on Monday, stated the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles). USGS initially reported the magnitude of the earthquake at 7.3 but later downgraded it to 7.1.
The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre stated that the tsunami threat which occurred from the earthquake that jolted the Kermadec Islands region has now passed.