New Zealand: 7.1-magnitude earthquake prompts tsunami warning in Kermadec Islands

New Zealand's Kermadec Islands region has been hit by an earthquake of 7.1 magnitude on Thursday, prompting Tsunami warnings.

The The US Geological Survey (USGS) said that the quake was estimated at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles). A corresponding tsunami warning has been issued after the earthquake, it added.

Reports in the New Zealand media suggest issuance of relevant rescue measures in the region.

This is a breaking story. More information to be added soon.

