New Zealand: 7.1-magnitude earthquake prompts tsunami warning in Kermadec Islands
File photo of devastation caused by a 2016 earthquake in New Zealand's South Islands | Representational Photograph:(Reuters)
Story highlights
New Zealand earthquake: A 7.1 magnitude earthquake has hit the Kermadec Islands region, prompting Tsunami warning and relevant rescue measures.
New Zealand's Kermadec Islands region has been hit by an earthquake of 7.1 magnitude on Thursday, prompting Tsunami warnings.
The The US Geological Survey (USGS) said that the quake was estimated at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles). A corresponding tsunami warning has been issued after the earthquake, it added.
Reports in the New Zealand media suggest issuance of relevant rescue measures in the region.
This is a breaking story. More information to be added soon.
