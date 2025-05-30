An illegal immigrant has been detained in the United States for threatening to kill "precious president" Donald Trump. The undocumented migrant, in a letter to a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer, said he would kill the President of the United States for deporting his family to Mexico.

The first time Donald Trump assured the world that he could end Russia’s devastating all-out war on Ukraine in a day was on March 5, 2023, when he was campaigning for re-election to a second term.

After Elon Musk announced his departure from the department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), US president Donald Trump called the Tesla CEO "horrific" and said he will attend a press conference at the Oval Office with him on Friday (May 30).

Click on the headlines to read more

'Illegal alien' threatens to shoot 'precious president' Donald Trump in the head, arrested

An illegal immigrant has been detained in the United States for threatening to kill "precious president" Donald Trump. The undocumented migrant, in a letter to a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer, said he would kill the President of the United States for deporting his family to Mexico.

US-Russia relations – Trump in fantasyland

The first time Donald Trump assured the world that he could end Russia’s devastating all-out war on Ukraine in a day was on March 5, 2023, when he was campaigning for re-election to a second term.

'Elon is terrific!': Trump to hold press conference with Tesla CEO on his 'last day'

After Elon Musk announced his departure from the department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), US president Donald Trump called the Tesla CEO "horrific" and said he will attend a press conference at the Oval Office with him on Friday (May 30).

'She is not interested': Ajay Devgn on daughter Nysa's Bollywood aspirations

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn revealed during the trailer launch in Mumbai for Kajol's upcoming horror film, Maa, that his daughter, Nysa, is not interested in making her acting debut just yet. During the event, Ajay Devgn, who also produced the movie, was asked why he did not cast Nysa, to which he replied, "At the moment, she is not interested in this kind of work."

WATCH | Raids concerning terror link case conducted across Jammu and Kashmir