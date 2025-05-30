/'Elon is terrific!': Trump to hold press conference with Tesla CEO on his 'last day'

After Elon Musk announced his departure from the department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), US president Donald Trump called the Tesla CEO "horrific" and said he will attend a press conference at the Oval Office with him on Friday (May 30). Takin to his social media platform Truth Social on Thursday (May 29), Trump wrote, "This will be his last day, but not really, because he will, always, be with us, helping all the way."

“Elon is terrific!” the US president added.

Trump further added, "I am having a Press Conference tomorrow at 1:30 P.M. EST, with Elon Musk, at the Oval Office."

Trump's announcement came after Musk disclosed on Wednesday (May 28) that he would step down from his role under Trump administration.

“As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending,” Musk wrote on his social media platform X.

"The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government,” the Tesla CEO added.

Musk was leading the cost-cutting efforts within the Trump administration through DOGE.

His departure follows sharp criticism of Trump’s proposed “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which Musk described as a “massive spending bill” that will undo all his efforts under DOGE role.

The Tesla chief also planned that the will stay away from politics as he said, “I think I’ve done enough."

White House also expressed appreciation for Musk, "We thank him for his service. We thank him for getting DOGE off of the ground, and the efforts to cut waste, fraud and abuse will continue."