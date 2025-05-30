An illegal immigrant has been detained in the United States for threatening to kill "precious president" Donald Trump. The undocumented migrant, in a letter to a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer, said he would kill the President of the United States for deporting his family to Mexico.

The "illegal alien" has been identified as Ramon Morales Reyes.

Shoot your 'precious president'

In a letter sent to an unidentified ICE officer on May 21, Ramon Morales Reyes threatened to shoot Trump, whom he referred to as "your precious president", in the head, menacingly warning, "I will see him at one of his big ralleys (rallies)."

The undocumented migrant in his letter claimed that Trump was "messing with us Mexicans" and that they've "done more for this country than you white people".

"You have been deporting my family, and I think it is time Donald J. Trump get(s) what he has coming to him".

He said he would self-deport himself back to Mexico, "but not before I use my 30 yard 6 to shoot your precious president in his head".

Here, the "self-deport" part appears to be a reference to an option given by the Trump administration to "illegal aliens", offering them $1,000 bonuses and paid travel for voluntarily leaving the US.

Who is Ramon Morales Reyes?

Ramon Morales Reyes is a 54-year-old man from Mexico who, as per reports, was residing in the US illegally.

Amid US President Donald Trump's increasingly aggressive push for expelling illegal immigrants, members of Reyes's family were also deported.

Reyes, who has a criminal record including multiple arrests, as per reports, tried to enter the US illegally nine times between 1998 and 2005. He had also been arrested for a felony hit-and-run.

He is now in ICE detention in Wisconsin, pending deportation proceedings, said the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Sharing a picture of Reyes and his letter on X, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said, "Thanks to our ICE officers, this illegal alien who threatened to assassinate President Trump is behind bars".

"This threat comes not even a year after President Trump was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania, and less than two weeks after former FBI Director Comey called for the President's assassination," she noted.