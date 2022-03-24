More than half of Ukrainian children displaced by war, says UN

The United Nations said on Thursday that more than half of all children in Ukraine have been displaced from their homes since the Russian invasion of the country.

"One month of war in Ukraine has led to the displacement of 4.3 million children -- more than half of the country's estimated 7.5 million child population," the UN children's agency Unicef said.

The number of displaced children makes up nearly half of over 10 million people forced to flee their homes since the invasion.

More than 1.8 million children have fled Ukraine as refugees, while another 2.5 million are now displaced inside their war-ravaged country, the UN said.

"The war has caused one of the fastest large-scale displacements of children since World War II," Unicef chief Catherine Russell said.

"This is a grim milestone that could have lasting consequences for generations to come," she warned.

"Children's safety, wellbeing and access to essential services are all under threat from non-stop horrific violence."

Her comments came a month after Russian tanks rolled over the border, bringing a conflict that has already killed thousands of Ukrainian civilians.

The UN human rights office has confirmed that 81 children have been killed in the conflict and 108 injured but acknowledges that the true toll is likely far higher.

The UN has also decried that the conflict is taking a devastating toll on civilian infrastructure and access to basic services.

(With inputs from agencies)