More than 50% Chinese citizens like Modi government: Global Times

Three months after the stand-off at the Galwan valley, a survey was conducted on India-China relationship by the Chinese mouthpiece, Global Times., and the results show that the Chinese citizens are not happy with the actions of their leaders.

In this survey, it has been revealed that the Chinese citizens like India with more than 50 per cent holding a favorable impression of China. Almost 51 per cent respondents appreciate the Modi government.

Nearly 70 per cent believe the anti-China sentiment in India is excessive. More than 30 per cent feel the ties will improve, and almost nine per cent of the respondents said they see improvement in the short term, while 25 per cent feel things will improve in the long term.

Also read: Chinese ambassador wins seat International Tribunal for Law on the Sea

Meanwhile, China’s biggest tech company Huawei is trying to woo India by running big advertisements on all leading dailies of India. Huawei claims to as committed as ever, with india, for India and says it has been doing business in India for 20 years now.

The reason behind this gesture by Huawei may lie in a report published by the Financial Times earlier this week. The report claims that India is looking to phase out equipment from Huawei and other Chinese players.

Instead of a formal ban, India has reportedly indicated to telecom companies that they should stay away from Chinese gear.

Huawei is already facing a complete ban in the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia. It is also partially banned in New Zealand.

Also read: Canada court blocks release of intelligence documents to Huawei's Meng Wanzhou

Canada might soon join this list as a Reuters' report states that the country will soon be deciding the fate of Huawei.

But, Canada has delayed a final verdict --- the delay is long enough for huawei to get the message.

Huawei's CFO Meng Wanzhou is facing extradition proceedings in Canada, with the US hoping to get her custody over alleged violations of Iran sanctions.

While Canada and China are fighting a diplomatic war, Huawei is caught in the crossfire.

So, the advertisements and gestures may be Huawei's trial of saving its position and relationship with India. With Global Times recent survey, huawei is expected to make a major PR push to make up for the decisions taken by the Chinese Communist Party.