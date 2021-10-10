More than 2 million Covid booster jabs given till now in UK: Reports

Recently compiled data has revealed that more than two million people have been administered the Covid booster job in the UK till now.

NHS England has said that the data reveals that nearly 2.08 million booster shots have been administered within the first three weeks of the booster programme.

Booster jabs are given to the eligible population only six months after the second dose. Authorities have been motivating people to get vaccinated as soon as possible to make sure that the chain of infection can be broken down.

As of now, the locals who are eligible for Covid booster jabs are those above the age of 50, frontline and social health care workers and people with weak immunity.

"It’' fantastic to see that just three weeks into the booster campaign, more than 2 million people have been quick to get their top-up in protection ahead of what will be a busy winter period for the NHS," Ruth May, the chief nursing officer for England, said.

She also thanked the NHS staff for going beyond their line of duty and visiting religious spots, community centres and entertainment venues to vaccinate locals.

She has also urged other eligible population to get vaccinated and also get the booster shot, not only to protect themselves as well as others. "I have received my booster shot ahead of winter to protect myself and those around me – I would urge others to do the same. It is quick, effective and provides really important protection against the virus."

This comes at a time when the World Health Organization (WHO) has urged western countries to not start booster campaigns and instead donate to the third-world countries who are struggling to vaccinate the vulnerable population.