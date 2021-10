Amid the pandemic from job losses to pay cuts, women have faced disproportionate costs to their livelihoods and health from the ongoing covid-19 crisis. Economic sectors dominated by women have been hit hardest due to the pandemic. The situation is no different for women in Iran. A recent report by the statistical center of Iran has put the country's unemployment rate at 9.6 percent which is an increase of 0.1 percent from last year's figures.