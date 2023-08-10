'Monumental' data breach exposes names, ranks of Northern Ireland police officers

Authorities released a statement saying that they had by mistake shared the names and ranks of police officers in Northern Ireland, which further scintillated fears that the 'monumental' data breach could imperil their security.

As per the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), the data was released as part of a routine freedom of information request and also included the work location, surnames and first initials of staff but not their home addresses.

The breach comes months after the terrorism threat level in the province run by the United Kingdom was raised to "severe" in response to an assassination attempt on a senior police officer by dissenting Republicans.

"We have informed the organisation to make our officers and staff aware of the incident, appreciating the concern that this will cause many of our colleagues and families," Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said.

He explained the "matter is being fully investigated" and the "information was taken down very quickly".

"This is an issue we take extremely seriously and as our investigation continues we will keep the Northern Ireland Policing Board and the Information Commissioner's Office updated," Todd added.

'Officers go to great lengths to protect their identities,' says the chairman of the Police Federation

The chairman of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, Liam Kelly, described the release as one of "monumental proportions" and in a conversation with BBC Radio said that had been "inundated" with messages from his members.

"They are shocked, dismayed and basically angry that this has happened," he said.

"Our officers go to great lengths to protect their identities. Some of them don't even tell their close friends and associates," Kelly explained, confirming that some on the list worked with Britain's domestic intelligence body MI5.

The killing of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, after he left a sports complex in Omagh with his son in the month of February, triggered a public uproar in Northern Ireland.

Later, the responsibility of the attack was claimed by the dissident republican group the New IRA.

In recent years, the group has been connected to two attacks, including the incident where a bomb was planted under a policewoman's car in April 2021.

"Our officers operate under the veil of the highest potential threat to them both on and off duty and so it's important that they do take precautions around their movements and actions and that the organisation protects them as well," Kelly said.

On Wednesday, the PSNI announced officers are probing the theft of documents, including a spreadsheet containing the names of more than 200 serving officers and staff.

"The documents, along with a police issue laptop and radio, were believed to have been stolen from a private vehicle," Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said in a statement.

"We have contacted the officers and staff concerned to make them aware of the incident and an initial notification has been made to the office of the Information Commissioner regarding the data breach."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE