Wanted Hong Kong activist Anna Kwok says parents "questioned, harassed and intimidated"

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Anna Kwok, who was accused by the officials along with seven others of endangering national security, on Wednesday said that her parents were "questioned, harassed and intimidated" by authorities.

Last month, Hong Kong police had offered reward of HK$1 million ($128,000) for information that would lead to the detention of eight notable democracy activists, who are now living abroad, accusing them of crimes like subversion and foreign collusion.

As per news agency AFP reports, police on Tuesday confirmed that its national security department "took away a man and a woman for investigation" related to national security crimes, without naming them.

Kwok, who is the executive director of the non-profit Hong Kong Democracy Council, released a statement on Wednesday apologising to her parents for getting them involved.

"Yesterday my parents were questioned, harassed and intimidated. Even though I feel apologetic, I must say this is a price I expected to pay," said Kwok, who is based in the United States.

Over the past few weeks, family members of at least four other wanted activists, former lawmaker Nathan Law, unionist Mung Siu-tat, lawyer Dennis Kwok, and activist Elmer Yuen, have been taken for police interrogation.

Kwok said she would continue to revolt and called on Hong Kong residents to counter the fears arising from the political environment.

"I choose to overcome my fear and continue to seize the initiative for my life," she said.

As per local media reports, on Tuesday, Kwok's parents were permitted to exit the police station after interrogation and were not arrested.

Bounties by police ignite outcry in countries

The rewards issued by Hong Kong police have prompted an uproar from the United States, Britain and Australia, where all eight activists are living.

In an interview with news agency AFP last month, Kwok said that she had raised concerns to the Biden administration to prevent Hong Kong leader John Lee from attending the upcoming APEC summit in San Francisco.

The bounties were meant to "intimidate" the activists and to prompt pro-Beijing segments of the population to "bring us inconveniences or even physical threats", she said.

Police have arrested 260 people under the national security law imposed by Beijing in 2020, with 79 of them convicted or awaiting sentencing in Hong Kong.

