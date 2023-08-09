France: At least nine dead in fire at holiday home for disabled people

A fire incident on Wednesday (August 9) at a centre housing holidaying adults with learning difficulties killed nine people in eastern France, the fire brigade said. Local reports have mentioned that as many as 11 people were there.

The holiday home is located in the town of Wintzenheim, about 70 km (50 miles) south of Strasbourg. The house was rented by a charity that takes care of people with learning disabilities.

The local prefecture said that seventeen people were evacuated, one of whom was sent to hospital. It further said that those missing were from a group of people from the city of Nancy, a two-hour drive away.

Philippe Hauwiller, who is leading the fire brigade search operation, told the news agency AFP that they have "located nine bodies and we are still looking for two".

Deputy Mayor Daniel Leroy said earlier three bodies had been found using a drone but others were found with direct searches and with dogs.

As quoted by news agency Reuters, Secretary-General of Haut Rhine Prefecture, Christophe Marot said, "The fire has been extinguished, as you can see there is still smoke. We are putting out the smoke so that the investigation can start".

Marot said that one of these 17 people is slightly injured and has been hospitalised and is in shock.

