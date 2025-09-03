/Missing minute of Epstein's prison cell on night of his death exposes Pam Bondi's 'false' explanation: What it revealed

A United States Congressional committee on Tuesday(Aug 2) released as many as 33,295 pages of documents and several videos related to convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell. It was released in response to a subpoena issued by the House Oversight Committee. One of the biggest revelations made in the files that are now made public includes the footage of the area outside the sex offender's New York prison cell on the night he died. It also punctures Attorney General Pam Bondi’s explanation about the missing minute in the videos released earlier. If nothing else, the files have brought back the spotlight on the Trump administration's alleged attempt to whitewash Epstein's client list.

What is in the video?

The video includes 13 hours and 41 seconds of recording from outside the New York prison cell where Epstein was lodged. It covers the timing from August 9 evening to August 10 morning of 2019. According to the Daily Beast, the new video fills in that missing minute between 11:59 p.m. on August 9, 2019, and midnight on August 10, 2019. Earlier, a minute from timecode 23:00 to 00:00 was missing. Bondi had then said that the "missing minute" was just the jail's camera system resetting each night. In the new footage, a number of guards are visible working near Epstein’s cell. The extra minute is contained within two additional hours of footage from the new files, according to the BBC.

Ghislaine Maxwell's interview with DOJ

The US Department of Justice on Friday (Aug 22) released transcript and audio of Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche's July interview with convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell. According to the tapes, she denied ever seeing Donald Trump behave inappropriately, calling him “cordial” and a “gentleman,” and refuted knowledge of any Epstein “client list” or blackmail scheme. Maxwell also rejected suggestions that she introduced Epstein to the British royals, calling such claims “a flat untruth.” She cast doubt on Epstein’s reported suicide, suggesting it may have been the result of inmate violence within the prison. Additionally, she denied any wrongdoing by other public figures like Bill Clinton, Elon Musk, or Prince Andrew. The DOJ reportedly granted her limited immunity for the interview, and later transferred her to a lower-security prison, raising speculation about possible behind-the-scenes arrangements.

What are the Epstein Files?

The Epstein files are a collection of legal documents, court records, and investigative materials connected to Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier accused of operating a sex trafficking ring involving underage girls. These files have been in the news due to Epstein’s links to high-profile figures in politics, business, and entertainment. A major part of the Epstein files comes from court cases, a defamation lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most outspoken accusers. In early 2024, hundreds of pages of these court documents were unsealed, revealing names, emails, and testimonies involving powerful individuals; however, large portions remain sealed or redacted. Jeffrey Epstein died under controversial circumstances in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019. Giuffre also died by suicide at her farm in Western Australia in April 2025.