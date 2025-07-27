/Melania involved in Epstein saga? New claims surfaces amid rising pressure on Trump to release controversial documents

Amid rising pressure on United States President Donald Trump over the Epstein Files, another explosive revelation involving First Lady Melania Trump has surfaced. Trump's biographer, Michael Wolff, said that Melania could be linked to ties between Trump and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Earlier, it was reported that Trump's Scotland visit came amid immense pressure on him to release the Epstein files and back-to-back bombshell allegations by the Wall Street Journal.

Speaking to the Daily Beast podcast, Wolff said that Melania was very much involved in Epstein's social circle and Epstein was the link how she met Donald Trump. "She’s introduced by a model agent, both of whom Trump and Epstein are involved with. She’s been introduced to Trump that way. Epstein [knew] her well," Wolff said. Trump and Melania reportedly met in September 1998 through Paolo Zampolli, the founder of ID Models, who helped Melania emigrate to the United States. Zampolli had ties to Epstein and his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, Politico reported. “Where does [Melania] fit into the Epstein story? Where does she fit into this, into this whole culture of models of indeterminate age? So this is another complicated dimension in this,” she added.

The White House Communications Director Steven Cheung blasted Wolff as a "fraud" over his statement about Melania Trump. “Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--t and has been proven to be a fraud,” he said. “He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”

