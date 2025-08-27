/Minneapolis Catholic school shooting: What we know so far

At least two children were dead and multiple people were injured after a shooting in Minneapolis during a Catholic school Mass in a “deliberate act of violence.” The suspect was reported killed while a Minneapolis-area healthcare system was treating multiple victims of the shooting. Police said that the shooter opened fire through windows, and at least 17 people, including children, were injured.

Here are all the updates you need to know.

'A deliberate act of violence against innocent children': Police

Add WION as a Preferred Source



Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said that the shooting was a deliberate act of violence.

“This was a deliberate act of violence against innocent children and other people worshiping. The sheer cruelty and cowardice of firing into a church full of children is absolutely incomprehensible,” he said.



'Everyone of us needs to be wrapping our arms around these families'



The Minneapolis mayor addressed the community, saying, “There are families that have a deceased child. You cannot put into words the gravity, the tragedy or the absolute pain of this situation.”

“Every one of us needs to be wrapping our arms around these families, giving them every ounce that we can muster,” he added.

No explosives found

Despite reports that there were explosives at the scene of Wednesday’s shooting, none were found.

'We need a lot more medical'

“Any troopers responding, we just need a lot more medical, a lot more medical,” an official at the site of the shooting was heard saying.



2 doors of the school church were apparently blocked



Police said that at least two doors appeared to be blocked by “like a 2-by-4,” in the church where the shooting occurred.

Four patients at Hennepin County Medical Center required surgery