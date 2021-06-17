Millionaire couple who manipulated vaccine queue fined C$2,300

A millionaire Canadian couple had chartered a private plane to an island to skip coronavirus vaccine queue. The vaccine they were injected was meant for elderly indigenous people, due to which the millionaire couple has been fined C$2,300.

This offence was conducted by a former casino executive Rodney Baker and his wife, the actor Ekaterina Baker on January 21.

The famous couple had chartered a bush plane to the tiny island called Beaver Creek, where they manipulated the locals into giving them a vaccine shot that was meant for the elderly population of the indigenous community.

They were apprehended while they were trying to board a flight out of the Yukon Territory. While many thought they would be jailed for the offence, the couple plead guilty to breaking public health rules and were, therefore, fined.

However, the fact that the millionaire couple was not jailed has angered many people across the globe. What saved the couple from being jailed were their guilty plea and their two-time donation of C$5,000 that they made twice to the Covax scheme.