COVID-19: Just $3.4 for two doses - Made-in-India Biological E vaccine could be 90% effective

Biological E, based in Hyderabad, made news a few weeks ago when the government placed an order for 300 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax, which is currently pending approval from the pharma regulator.

Because Corbevax isn't its only bet, Biological E, a dark horse in the industry, might be a game-changer due to its massive volume.

This order is part of a bigger vaccine strategy by this 73-year-old company, which is currently the world's largest tetanus vaccine manufacturer.

Dr N K Arora, Chairman of India's COVID-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, said in a TV interview that “according to the company, Biological E's vaccine, which will be dubbed Corbevax, is identical to the Novavax vaccination, which is more than 90% effective against Covid variations.”

Bio E, in particular, may have a lot of potentials, according to TV sources, because the vaccine may be offered for as little as $3.4 (Rs 250) for two doses.

The vaccine's third phase clinical trials have been approved by Corbevax, and the government expects the trials to be completed by July.

India is rebounding at a fast pace from a catastrophic second wave of the pandemic that resulted in a massive increase in the number of deaths and hospitalisation, as well as a severe lack of resources, including vaccines.

On Thursday, a single-day rise of 67,208 new coronavirus infections was recorded, taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,97,00,313, while the active cases declined to 8,26,740, the lowest after 71 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

(With inputs from agencies)