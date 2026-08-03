/Meta's free cash flow just collapsed 91% and Wall Street punished it immediately

Meta beat Wall Street on revenue and lost roughly a tenth of its market value anyway. The gap between those two facts is the story of the AI build-out in one quarter.

The Number That Beat

Meta reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of $60.8 billion, up 28 per cent year-on-year and ahead of analyst expectations. By the standards of a company of Meta's size and maturity, that is a strong quarter — its advertising business is not merely holding, it is accelerating.

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The Numbers That Broke

Everything below the revenue line moved the other way.

Free cash flow collapsed 91 per cent, falling to $784 million from levels many multiples higher a year earlier. Capital expenditure on AI infrastructure passed $31 billion in the quarter alone. Total expenses climbed 55 per cent to $42 billion. Net income came in at $15.8 billion, with diluted earnings per share of $6.18 — below what analysts had expected.

The margin compression tells the clearest story. Meta's operating margin fell to 31 per cent, down from 38 per cent in the same quarter last year and well below the 48 per cent peak it reached in the final quarter of 2024. In eighteen months, Meta has given up roughly a third of its operating margin to fund artificial intelligence.

Reality Labs Keeps Bleeding

Meta's augmented and virtual reality division lost another $4.6 billion in the quarter. Cumulative losses at Reality Labs have now passed $80 billion since 2021 — a figure larger than the total market capitalisation of most companies in the S&P 500, spent on a product line that has yet to produce a mainstream consumer success.

That loss is now running alongside the AI spending rather than instead of it. Investors are being asked to fund two enormous, simultaneous bets, only one of which has any demonstrated revenue attached.

And The Spending Is Going Up

Meta raised its full-year 2026 capital expenditure guidance to a range of $130 billion to $145 billion. Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg used the earnings call to project that billions of people will have personal AI agents within five years — a vision that, whatever its merits, implies the current spending is a floor rather than a ceiling.

The market's response was immediate. Shares fell roughly 10 per cent in after-hours trading, dropping from a close of $585.61 to around $529.15.

The Pattern Across Big Tech

Meta is not alone in this squeeze. Alphabet reported a similar shape days earlier: revenue beating expectations at $119.8 billion, Google Cloud growing 82 per cent — and the stock falling anyway after the company raised its own capex guidance to $195–205 billion, pushing free cash flow to negative $5.9 billion.

The common thread is a market that has stopped granting AI spending the benefit of the doubt. For two years, capital expenditure announcements were read as evidence of ambition. This quarter they were read as evidence of cost. Nothing about the underlying technology changed between those two readings — only investors' willingness to wait for the return.