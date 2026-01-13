/Meta pushes back against Australia’s under-16 social media ban after blocking 544,000 users

Meta has blocked more than 544,000 accounts under Australia's new under-16 ban. The tech giant, on Monday (Jan 12), urged the Australian government to rethink its world-first social media ban for teenagers, even as it revealed it has already removed more than half a million underage accounts to comply with the new law. The legislation, which came into force on December 10, requires major platforms, including Meta, TikTok and YouTube, to prevent under-16s from holding accounts. Companies that fail to take what the law describes as "reasonable steps" face penalties of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars, roughly 33 million US dollars.

Over half a million accounts blocked

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in a statement, said that his company had blocked over 544,000 accounts in the first week of enforcement alone. This included around 331,000 accounts on Instagram, 173,000 on Facebook, and another 40,000 on Threads. The company said it remains committed to following Australian law, but warned that the ban risks creating new problems rather than solving existing ones.

In a statement, Meta called on Canberra to work more closely with the tech industry to develop alternatives. "We call on the Australian government to engage with industry constructively to find a better way forward, such as incentivising all of industry to raise the standard in providing safe, privacy-preserving, age-appropriate experiences online, instead of blanket bans," said Meta.

Why is Meta concerned?

Meta said that at the heart of its concern is enforcement. The company revived its earlier call that app stores should be responsible for verifying users' ages and securing parental consent before minors can download an app. Without this, Meta said, companies are locked into a constant game of "whack-a-mole" race to try and stop teens from one platform only to see them reappear on another, often with fewer safeguards.

Australia insists social media companies must take responsibility

The Australian government, however, insists that it's holding social media companies accountable for the harm they cause young Australians. A spokesperson said social media companies already collect vast amounts of user data and should be able to use those systems to keep children off their platforms. They can and must use that information to comply with Australian law and ensure people under 16 are not on their platforms," said the government spokesperson.