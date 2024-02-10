Meta considers removing posts with word 'zionist'. Here's why

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, as per reports, is considering removing posts on social media that use the word "Zionist." This step is being considered to counter a surge of antisemitism, hate speech online, especially during the Israel-Gaza conflict, reports The Washington Post citing people familiar with private deliberations and internal guidance on the topic.

Reportedly, the social media giant has told some civil society groups that 'Zionist' at times is being used as a hurtful substitute for 'Jews' or 'Israelis'.

Also read | Released Israeli hostages plead with Netanyahu to push for ceasefire deal

The CEO and national director of the Anti-Defamation League, Jonathan Greenblatt, as per the report said "Whether the culprit is a hardened antizionist or a White nationalist, the term 'Zionist' is often used as an ugly synonym for 'Jew'". He also said that he had not been consulted on Meta's potential policy changes.

Antisemitism online

Since the start of the Israel and Hamas there has been a lot more hate speech online.

On platforms including Meta's Facebook and Instagram, Greenblatt said "antisemitic posts … directly invoke the words 'Zionist' or 'Zionism' in a manner that is not just pejorative but antisemitic, threatening and shameful."

In a statement Meta spokeswoman Erin McPike said that the company doesn't allow people to attack others on the basis of religion or nationality.

Also read | Ahead of possible offensive, Netanyahu orders plan for Rafah evacuation

"While the term 'Zionist' often refers to a person’s ideology, which is not a protected characteristic, it can also be used to refer to Jewish or Israeli people."

"Given the increase in polarised public discourse due to events in the Middle East, we believe it’s important to assess our guidance for reviewing posts that use the term 'Zionist.'"

People against the move

However, not everyone is okay with the move. It has triggered an alarm among digital rights activists and pro-Palestinians who have alleged that the group would stifle legitimate political critiques of the Israeli government, its armed forces and Zionism, during the ongoing war.

Nadim Nashif, co-founder of the pro-Palestinian digital rights group 7amleh said that "Zionism is an ideology. It's not a race."

"As I told them, in my opinion, this is a slippery slope. From there, you can remove a lot of content that is criticizing Israel and Zionism that is part of legitimate political discussion."