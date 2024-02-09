Released Israeli hostages plead with Netanyahu to push for ceasefire deal

After Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Hamas’ terms of a ceasefire in Gaza, five Israeli hostages, who were released in the month of November, launched an appeal seeking for him to push for a deal.

During an emotional press conference in Tel Aviv, 72-year-old Adina Moshe pleaded with the Israeli prime minister saying "Everything is in your hands."

Tearful Moshe said that she feared the ones held captive by the Palestinian militant group would have to pay the price for Netanyahu's plan to attain “absolute victory” over Hamas.

She said: “I’m very afraid and very concerned that if you continue with this line of destroying Hamas, there won’t be any hostages left to release.”

The others present in the emotional presser were 34-year-old Sharon Aloni Cunio, 41-year-old Nili Margalit, 62-year-old Aviva Siegel and 16-year-old Sahar Calderon who were kidnapped by Hamas on Oct 7 when the militant group launched unprecedented attacks against Israel and released them as a part of the temporary truce deal in November.

The freed hostages came together after Netanyahu rebuffed Hamas' terms for a ceasefire deal saying that the victory was "within reach".

“We are on the way to complete victory. The victory is within reach,” said Netanyahu, during a press conference, adding that the war will be won in a “matter of months” not years.

“We will continue until the end,” said the Israeli PM in his remarks.

“There is no other solution besides absolute victory.” He also said surrendering to Hamas’ “delusional demands” would spell disaster and only “invite an additional slaughter”.

“The day after is the day after Hamas. All of Hamas,” said Netanyahu.

Cunio who was abducted along with her daughters and her husband said that the fate of her family was in Netanyahu's hands.

“We’ve reached the awful moment when you must decide who lives and who dies … 136 hostages now wait in tunnels, without oxygen, without food, without water and without hope, waiting for you to save them. The price is heavy, unbearable, but the price of negligence will become a stain for generations,” she said.

Calderon who was released along with her brother in November, said that she was desperately waiting for the return of her father who was still in captivity.

“I am alive and breathing, but my soul has been murdered,” she said.

“I am grateful to the government for bringing me back, but what about my father who is abandoned anew every day, uncertain if he will live or die? I just want his warm embrace. Bring him back, do not make me lose faith in our country a second time,” she added.

Margalit, who was abducted from the Nir Oz kibbutz, said, “If the hostages do not return to their homes, every mother and father will know that they are next in line and that they live in a country that is not committed to their safety.”

Keshet said, “This is a decisive moment. I want to stress the urgency of the situation. We urge the world’s leaders to help us make sure that the deal goes through. The price on our society is unbearable. The price of not getting them back while we still can is unbearable.”