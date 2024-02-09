Vladimir Putin mocks Tucker Carlson for being rejected by CIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Tucker Carlson came under the spotlight on Thursday (Feb 8) after the Russian president gave an interview, a first in years to an American journalist.

During the one-on-one, Putin, who served as a foreign intelligence officer for the KGB, mocked Carlson for being rejected by the CIA.

While discussing the 2014 Ukrainian Maidan revolution, Putin stated that the ousting of then pro-Moscow Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych took place "with the backing of the CIA of course."

"The organization you wanted to join back in the day as I understand. We should thank God they didn't let you in. Although it is a serious organization I understand," the Russian Premier said.

Russia's secret service the KGB and America’s CIA have been at odds since time immemorial which further became an extension of the Great Game.

Putin served as a foreign intelligence officer for the KGB for 15 years which included six years in Dresden, East Germany. 46 minutes into his history lesson, Putin stops to mock Tucker for applying to the CIA when he was younger and getting rejected. pic.twitter.com/oyoADwytpI — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 9, 2024 ×

He retired with the rank of lieutenant colonel in the year 1990.

Also read: Tucker Carlson launches scathing attack against Biden administration after interviewing Vladimir Putin

The Russian president also made a mention about the sabotage of the Nord Stream undersea gas pipelines linking Germany, Finland and Russia stating that the CIA or NATO was behind the attacks which took place in the Baltic Sea in September 2022.

On being asked by Carlson who “blew up the Nord Stream”, Putin replied: “You for sure.”

When the American journalist jokingly replied saying he was “busy that day”, Putin said: “The CIA has no such alibi”.

Putin then went on to allege, without presenting any evidence, that only the US was capable of, and could have any interest in, carrying out that attack.

Notably, Washington has consistently denied that it had any role in the attacks.

Putin says invading Poland or Latvia 'out of question'

Russian President Putin said it was "out of the question" to invade Poland or Latvia. "We simply don't have any interest" in expanding the Ukraine war, he added.

"Can you imagine a scenario where you send Russian troops to Poland?" asked Carlson.

"Only in one case, if Poland attacks Russia," said Putin, adding: "We have no interest in Poland, Latvia or anywhere else. Why would we do that? We simply don't have any interest... It is absolutely out of the question."

The two-hour interview with Carlson, a former Fox News host and right-wing commentator who supports former US president Donald Trump, was recorded in Moscow.

It was the first interview given by Putin to a Western media outlet since his troops invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

In the past, Carlson has openly criticised the United States for supporting Ukraine and has called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “rat-like Ukrainian pimp.”