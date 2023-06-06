Mercenary Wagner group detains Russian military officer for opening fire at them

A Russian military officer has been detained by the Wagner group after he allegedly opened fire on the Russian mercenary vehicle.

According to reports, the incident took place on Monday while the officer was drunk. It is said that he dislikes Wagner and he shot at them out of spite.

Even though both groups fight on the same side, there have several episodes of animosity between the Russian troops and the mercenary fighters. The Wagner group is currently fighting in Bakhmut.

A video posted on the Telegram channel of Wagner chief Prigozhin's press office stated that they have detained the commander of the Russian army’s 72nd brigade, Politico reported.

In the clip, he can be seen confessing that he gave the order to fire on the mercenaries’ vehicle and that he was drunk at the time.

The officer introduced himself as Lieutenant-Colonel Roman Gennadievich Venivitin, who appeared to have been roughed up by his captors.

In the video, the officer further claims that 10 to 12 of his subordinates disarmed a group of Wagner fighters, although it wasn’t clear if this was part of the same incident.

Asked why he doesn't like the Wagner group, he replied that he "doesn't know".

The Wagner statement mentioned neither casualties nor injuries, but it said that a service truck was destroyed.

Tension grows between Wagner an Russian troops

Shortly before the video was released, Prigozhin published a report claiming that groups connected to Russia's defence ministry had planted explosives on the roads out of Bakhmut, which Wagner fighters were using to pull out of the city.

Earlier, the group's boss said the Russian army had mined the roads Wagner used to leave the city of Bakhmut.

The latest escalation comes a day after Prigozhin criticised Russia's military leadership, claiming that the Russian army had lost control of some of its positions around Bakhmut, describing it as a "disgrace".

He appealed to Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and the chief of the general staff, Valery Gerasimov, to travel to the front line and rally the troops, who he claimed were quietly retreating.

"You can do it! And if you can't, you'll die heroes," he said.

After months of protracted war, Wagner claimed to have seized Bakhmut city. Two weeks ago, they handed over their positions to the Russian military.

