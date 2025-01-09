Ahead of US president-elect Donald Trump's visit to the US Capitol, the Capitol Police on Wednesday (Jan 8) arrested a man trying to smuggle in a machete and three knives into the building.

What happened?

As per a statement published on the United States Capitol Police website, the man, identified as 44-year-old Mel J. Horne, of Washington, DC, was arrested just after 02:00 pm local time (7 pm GMT).

Horne is accused of trying to smuggle in the dangerous weapons. The machete he was carrying was detected by an X-ray machine at the entrance to the Capitol Visitor Center (CVC), and the knives were found in a subsequent bag search.

“Our officers know they cannot let their guard down for one second,” said US Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger in a statement.

“It is this constant focus and attention to detail that helps keep this campus safe,” added the Capitol Police chief.

The man, Mel J. Horne, has been arrested for multiple counts of Carrying a Dangerous Weapon.

(With inputs from agencies)