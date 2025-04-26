Pope Francis died at the age of 88. His funeral started on Saturday (1:30 IST).
The funeral service is being led by the dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re.
STORY HIGHLIGHTS
Pope Francis died at the age of 88. His funeral started on Saturday (1:30 IST).
The funeral service is being led by the dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.