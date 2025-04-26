Pope Francis Funeral Live Updates: Pope Francis, the head of the worldwide Catholic Church, will be laid to rest on Saturday (Apr 26) in Rome. Pope Francis passed away on April 21, aged 88. He died of a stroke and irreversible heart failure, less than a month after returning home from five weeks in hospital battling double pneumonia.
Pope Francis' funeral will take place at 10:00 am (0800 GMT) on Saturday in the square in front of St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. His body will be placed in a wooden coffin before the funeral and then placed in two other coffins that fit inside one another, each made of different types of wood, at his burial site.
Apr 26, 2025 12:02 IST
Pope Francis Funeral Live: Trump mocked Biden for seating arrangement at Queen's farewell
As per a report on DailyMail, Trump is expected to get a 'third-tier seat' despite being among the first to confirm that he would be attending the service. Trump would miss the front row because as per precedence front row would be given to Catholic royalty. Reports also suggest that the seating arrangement is not in order of importance but according to alphabetical order — in French.
Apr 26, 2025 12:28 IST
Pope Francis' funeral: THESE world leaders to be there
Apr 26, 2025 12:12 IST
Pope Francis Funeral Live: Zelensky may meet Trump in Rome
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could meet US leader Donald Trump in Rome, where they are attending the funeral Saturday of Pope Francis, a senior official told AFP.
"The two presidents could meet," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Trump claimed on Friday the warring parties Russia and Ukraine were "very close to a deal".
Apr 26, 2025 12:09 IST
Pope Francis Funeral Live: Zelensky arrives in Rome for pope's funeral
After reports that he won;t be attenditng it, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Rome Saturday to attend Pope Francis's funeral, his spokesman said.
"Volodymyr Zelensky, First Lady Olena Zelenska ... will take part in the ceremony," Sergiy Nykyforov said. Zelensky had said on Friday he was not sure if he would have the time to go to Rome for the funeral.
Apr 26, 2025 12:03 IST
Pope Francis Funeral Live: World leaders to bid farewell to 'pope of the slums'
