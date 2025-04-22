Pope Francis' funeral: THESE world leaders to be there

Several world leaders have announced they will attend the pope's funeral, which has now been confirmed for Saturday.
Argentina's president is expected to arrive in Rome on Wednesday, Argentinian media have reported.
Trump confirmed last night he will go to the funeral of the Pope, whom he described as a "good man".
The French president told a local broadcaster today he would go to the funeral.
Sources have told the Reuters news agency Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Italy for Pope Francis's funeral.
Brazil's president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and first lady Janja Lula da Silva will be at the funeral as well, the country's government announced.
The Vatican on Tuesday (Apr 22) published a photo and video of Pope Francis in his open coffin, dressed in a red robe with the papal mitre on his head and a rosary in his hand.
The Vatican also confirmed that the funeral will be held at 10 am local time (4:00 am ET) on Saturday.