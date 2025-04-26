Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is likely to miss Pope Francis's funeral to be held on Saturday (April 26). Zelensky cited important "military meetings" as the reason for possibly missing the funeral which will also be attended by US President Donald Trump, reported news agency AFP.

Earlier Zelensky had said he would be attending the funeral and would like to meet Trump, who is pressuring both Kyiv and Moscow to reach a deal to end the war that has continued for three years.

"If I am not (there) in time, Ukraine will be represented at a proper level," Zelensky said during a visit to a site in Kyiv struck by Russia.

"The foreign minister and the first lady will be there. As for me, it was important for me to be here. There are several military meetings in Ukraine today," he added, as reported by AFP.

Zelensky also spoke about discussing the deadly strike that killed 12 people a day earlier and would have a "number of meetings" with Trump post the funeral, if he happens to attend it.

"There are several closed questions about this strike. And about Ukraine's corresponding steps. I don't know how long it will take. So if I have time, I will definitely be present (at the funeral)," said Zelensky.

Pope Francis funeral

Pope Francis, the head of the worldwide Catholic Church, will be laid to rest on Saturday (Apr 26) in Rome. Pope Francis passed away on April 21, aged 88. He died of a stroke and irreversible heart failure, less than a month after returning home from five weeks in hospital battling double pneumonia.

Pope Francis' funeral will take place at 10:00 am (0800 GMT) on Saturday in the square in front of St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. His body will be placed in a wooden coffin before the funeral and then placed in two other coffins that fit inside one another, each made of different types of wood, at his burial site.