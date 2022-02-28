Medical oxygen supplies may run out in 24 hours in war-hit Ukraine, warns WHO

Ukrainian hospitals are running on low medical oxygen with the supply lasting for the next 24 hours, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned as the Russian invasion disrupts transportation across the country.

In a statement released on Sunday, the WHO said that the oxygen supply situation is nearing a very dangerous point in Ukraine.

Trucks are unable to transport oxygen supplies from plants to hospitals across the country, including the capital Kyiv," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said in a statement.

"The majority of hospitals could exhaust their oxygen reserves within the next 24 hours. Some have already run out. This puts thousands of lives at risk."

The country’s demand for liquid oxygen shot by 25% after Russia invaded Ukraine last week, according to the WHO.

The global health agency called for the establishment to create a safe transit corridor to increase oxygen supplies to Ukraine via a logistics route through neighbouring Poland.

Oxygen is essential for patients with a range of conditions, including the 1,700 in hospital with COVID-19 and those with other critical illnesses stemming from complications of pregnancy, childbirth, sepsis, injuries and trauma.

Critical hospital services were also being jeopardised by electricity and power shortages, while ambulances transporting patients were in danger of getting caught in the crossfire.

The WHO said it was looking to increase supplies, most likely using liquid oxygen and cylinders from regional networks. These supplies would need safe transit routes after leaving a logistics corridor through Poland.

(With inputs from agencies)